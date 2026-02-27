A Federal High Court, sitting in Lokoja, has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore and conduct elections in suppressed constituencies in Kogi State.

Delivering his judgement on Friday, Justice Isah A. Danshan of the Federal High Court, Lokoja, declared mandatory for elections to be conducted in those suppressed constituencies.

Justice Danshan, who declared the restoration mandatory, noted that the constituencies existed at state creation and have been unjustly denied representation for decades.

While also declaring that the claimant has proved his case beyond a reasonable doubt, Justice Dansgan therefore directed INEC to conduct elections in the suppressed constituencies in 2027.

In his reaction, Counsel to the claimant, Barr. Ayo Kunle Jonathan expressed satisfaction with the judgement and urged INEC to obey the judgement by conducting elections in the suppressed constituencies in the State.

Also, the Chairman of Kabba-Bunu Local Government area, Barr. Zacchaeus Dare Michael, said the cry of the people of the suppressed constituencies has been heard

The Council boss called on INEC to, without further delay, begin the process to conduct elections in the deserving constituencies, insisting that the injustice over the years has been corrected.

He praised the Judiciary for standing by the people of the suppressed constituencies, lauded the judgment as worthy of Commendation.

With the judgement, the Independent National Electoral Commission is expected to conduct elections in 36 Constituencies in 2027