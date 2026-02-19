The Presiding Judge of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Justice Mohammed Umar has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the National Democratic Party (NDP) as a bonafide political party.

New Telegraph reports that the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2796/2025, was instituted by Hon. Ada Frederick Okwori, identified as the NDP’s National Chairman, alongside three others.

Delivering the judgment on Thursday, Justice Umar held that the applicants had complied with all constitutional and statutory provisions governing the registration of political parties.

He noted that the association satisfied the conditions outlined in Sections 222–224 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as well as Sections 75 and 79 of the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC’s 2022 Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, therefore eligibility for registration.q

The judge said, “A Declaration is hereby made that the Plaintiffs have met all the requirements of Sections 222 – 224 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Sections 75 and 79 of the Electoral Act 2022, and the Defendant’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022.

“A Declaration is hereby made that the Plaintiffs’ political association, National Democratic Party (NDP), having fulfilled all legal requirements, is qualified to be registered as a political party,”

Justice Umar also invalidated a letter issued by INEC on December 18, 2025 (Ref. No. INEC/DEPM/AFR/979/1/144), which had declined or failed to approve the party’s application. The court described the letter as null and without legal effect.

In addition, the judge issued a mandatory order directing the electoral body to proceed with the registration without delay.

The judgment read, “An Order is hereby made compelling the Defendant to register the Plaintiffs’ Political Association, National Democratic Party (NDP), as a political party forthwith,”

The court further instructed INEC to grant the party all rights and privileges accorded to registered political parties, including the issuance of a certificate of registration and other necessary documentation.

Alternatively, the court held that if INEC does not carry out the registration as directed, the NDP would be regarded as duly registered in line with Section 75(4) of the Electoral Act 2022.