2027: Court Judgement Victory For Democracy –LP

Labour Party said yesterday’s judgement that recognised Senator Nenadi Usman as the only valid and legitimate leadership, is a victory for democracy.

Justice Peter Lufi had in his judgement said the tenure of Julius Abure has ended and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accord Usman recognition as the party’s National Chairman.

The party in a statement by Senior Special Adviser (Media), to the interim National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, said the victory was not a personal victory for Senator Usman nor for any individual officer of the party.

Labour Party described the journey to the judgement as “protracted, difficult, and at times turbulent,” and urged its members and supporters not to celebrate, with triumphalism.