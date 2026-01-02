2027: Count Me Out Of Your Problems, Wike Tells Bauchi Gov

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has asked Governor Bala Moham – med of Bauchi State to face his problems and leave him out.

Wike gave the advice during his ‘thank you” visit to Abua-Odual Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State yesterday. Mohammed yesterday, accused Wike of orchestrating the current crises in the state, recalling that the minister had threatened to “put fire” in his state.

He added that Wike was using federal agen cies and political machin – ery to destabilise his ad – ministration. The governor also faulted Wike’s leadership style in FCT, describing his spending pattern as “questionable”, adding that the minister had become the rallying point for conflicts within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, while responding to the allegations, advised Mohammed to stop the blame game and face his problems. He said: “If you do not have such power, why are you fighting? If you have the power to put out the fire, then go ahead and do it. “You came to my state. I told you to be careful.

Leave my state alone because you wanted to impose a party leader in my state. “I warned him: ‘you will see the consequences’. Today, he does not have a party to produce his successor.

That is exactly what I warned him about. “If you know you do not have the strength to fight, why don’t you retreat?” The minister, who said he was dealing with Mo – hammed at the level of party leadership, stressed that he was not interested in “what is happening in Bauchi State.”