2027: COSEYL Backs Kalu For Continuity

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East, has declared unwavering support for the reelection of Abia North Senator, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, in 2027.

The group made this known in a statement jointly signed by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru. It described recent criticisms of the senator as “desperate attempts to discredit his unparalleled representation,” adding that Kalu remains “the face of the All Progressives Congress (APC)” in the region.

“It is evident that these attacks are fueled by one underlying truth: Senator Kalu is the face of the APC and is poised to lead the party to victory in the upcoming 2027 elections,” the statement read.

COSEYL praised Kalu as a transformative leader, citing his dedication to public service, visionary projects, and development initiatives that have, according to them, elevated the standard of governance in Abia North.

“As he gears up for the 2027 elections, he does so with an even greater sense of purpose and preparedness than in 2023,” the group said, predicting that the APC would secure 95 percent of the votes in the district.

The statement further described Kalu as “the best performing senator from the zone since the return of democracy in 1999,” commending his “track record of quality representation, legislative excellence, and empowerment initiatives.”

COSEYL also called on the people of Abia North to rally behind both Kalu and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, citing the “synergy and transformative power” of their leadership as key to the region’s progress.

“The accomplishments of Senator Kalu reflect the core values of the APC, inspiring trust and confidence in the party’s mission and vision for a prosperous future,” the group added.

Reaffirming its support, COSEYL urged citizens and youths to remain united behind Kalu, insisting that continuity of his “proven, results-oriented leadership” is essential for sustained progress in the district.

“Abia North deserves continued progress, and this can only be guaranteed through the continuity of proven, results-oriented leadership,” it said. “We at COSEYL affirm that 2027 is a done deal. The good people of Abia North are ready to show their appreciation for the dynamic performance of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. Together, we will secure a resounding victory for the APC and continue our journey towards progress.”