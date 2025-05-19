2027: CONYL Calls For Muslim-Christian Presidential Ticket

Share

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), on Monday, expressed deep concern over the continued marginalization felt by Christian communities following the 2023 Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket.

According to a statement signed in Abuja on Monday by Comrade Goodluck Ibem, President General, the Coalition said that while the decision in 2023 may have been based on political calculations, it undeniably left many Nigerians—particularly Christians—feeling alienated, sidelined, and underrepresented in the highest office of the land.

The youth group representing young voices across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, stressed that Nigeria being a country founded on diversity, mutual respect, and a balance of interests, and our national leadership must reflect these values.

“In a country where religion is deeply rooted in the identity of its people, balanced representation at the highest level of governance sends a strong signal of inclusion and national cohesion. The current religious imbalance in the executive leadership has raised genuine concerns among many Nigerians and contributed to a sense of marginalization among certain segments of the population.

“As we move towards the 2027 general elections, CONYL strongly calls on all political parties, stakeholders, and power brokers to prioritize a balanced Muslim/Christian (or Christian/Muslim) presidential ticket. This is not just a political strategy—it is a moral imperative rooted in the need to restore national unity, peace, and religious equity.

“A religiously balanced ticket will foster unity and inclusion by reflecting the religious diversity of our nation. It will promote peace and interfaith harmony, especially in a time of rising tension and distrust; address the imbalance of the past, reassuring marginalized groups that they are integral to Nigeria’s future; Set a standard for equity that future generations can build upon.

“A presidential ticket that combines both major religious faiths will address equity and fairness. Equal representation reflects the true spirit of democracy and acknowledges the diversity that defines Nigeria. It will rebuild public confidence as many Nigerians are eager to see leadership that embodies fairness, moderation, and inclusive governance.

“Nigerian youth are tired of politics that divide. We seek leadership that unites. As the largest voting bloc in the country, we urge political actors to heed this call and give the Nigerian people a ticket that reflects our collective identity and shared destiny.

“Nigeria’s greatness lies in its diversity. Presenting a balanced ticket will offer Nigerians a leadership that unites rather than divides.

“We count on the wisdom, patriotism, and commitment of our leadership to a more inclusive Nigeria.

“A united Nigeria is a stronger Nigeria.”

