2027: Constituents, Not Critics’ll Decide My Re-Election – Ogah

The member representing Ikwo and Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah, has declared that only his constituents will determine his re-election into the National Assembly in 2027, not his critics.

Ogah, who was reacting to criticisms by some individuals in his constituency over alleged refusal to make financial returns to them, maintained that his focus remains on delivering democratic dividends to the masses.

He noted that since his election into the National Assembly in November 2019, he has recorded remarkable achievements, stressing that “the legislature is not tenured.”

“The media parley is as a result of publications I have been hearing in some quarters. People are being misguided. My coming into politics is divine,” he said.

Challenging those faulting his performance, Ogah stated: “Since the inception of democracy, show me any National Assembly member that has achieved what I have done for my constituents. I am contesting for the House of Representatives in 2027. Any person who is interested in the race should present himself for contest. My records of achievements speak for me.”

The lawmaker outlined his key achievements to include human capital development, attracting the National Open University to the State Correctional Center, and establishing skill acquisition centres.

“I have offered jobs to 1,100 persons in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and produced 452 graduates,” he said.

On political realignments in the state, Ogah dismissed reports of a coalition of political bigwigs joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisting that such does not exist in Ebonyi.

“The coalition we know in Ebonyi State is Governor Francis Nwifuru. There is no other political party in the state,” he asserted.

Looking ahead, Ogah promised to ensure the establishment of general hospitals in each of the two federal constituencies he represents.

He also praised Governor Francis Nwifuru’s leadership, particularly in infrastructure, education, healthcare, peace, and security.

Ogah, a two-term lawmaker, currently serves under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).