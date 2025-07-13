Ahead of the 2027 Presidential election, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has declared that President Bola Tinubu will not suffer the same political fate as former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

This is as the former Akwa Ibom State governor also warned that the Niger Delta region would strongly resist any plot to unseat the incumbent President.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 25th anniversary celebration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Akpabio noted that the people of the oil-rich region had unanimously resolved to support Tinubu’s re-election bid due to his impactful projects.

He also praised Tinubu for establishing new institutions, including the Environmental Sciences University in Ogoni, a Maritime University in Okerenkoko, and other tertiary institutions focused on agriculture and technology.

READ ALSO

According to him, no President has dedicated more resources and commitment to the Niger Delta than Tinubu has.

He said, “They did it before and conspired to remove our son, President Goodluck Jonathan. This time around, the entire Niger Delta region has decided to speak with one voice.

“Let those conspiring against President Tinubu hear this loud and clear — on his mandate we stand. No conspiracy has formed against this government that has recognised the Niger Delta shall prosper.

“This is the region that produces the wealth of the nation. We have the right to choose who manages our resources. People should not think anyone can just become president without consulting the Niger Delta.”

The event, which was held in Rivers State, had in attendance Jonathan, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Senator George Akume (representing the President); Rivers State Administrator, Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd); federal lawmakers, ministers, traditional rulers, and other key stakeholders from the region.