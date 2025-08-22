2027 Coalition Will Collapse In September – Abejide

Leke Abejide, the only member of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Friday, posited that the opposition coalition formed ahead of the 2027 presidential election will collapse in September.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television, the lawmaker who represents the Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopamuro of Kogi State, said the opposition coalition’s inability to win a single seat in the August 16 bye-elections was the beginning of the end of the movement.

Describing himself as the “Landlord” of the ADC, Abejide said he had taken the party to its current height, and none of the coalition leaders knew that the party existed before they agreed to adopt it as a platform.

He added that the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, were not card-carrying members of the ADC.

Abejide, however, said that though former president of the senate, David Mark, and former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, were formally members of the ADC, they had no leadership positions in the party.

“You can see that the coalition collapsed last Saturday; all over the country, they could not even win one seat. That was the beginning of the end.

“By early next month, the coalition will collapse completely, because you cannot come to somebody’s house, hijack his house, and you think that the person, no matter how stupid he is, will be looking at you.

“I will let them know that I am the landlord. I didn’t establish the party, but I am the one who made the party remain where it is today.

“I have never decamped to a big party; I have used it [the ADC] to contest all my elections and brought people, apart from myself, to the National Assembly and the state assembly,” he added.