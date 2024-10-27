2027: Coalition Wants President, Govs Divest With Power To Appoint INEC Chairman, CJN

Share

A new pan-Nigeria political coalition, Save Democracy Mega Alliance 2027 (SDMA’27) is pushing for a constitutional amendment, to remove the power to appoint the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), from the president.

The group which promised to rally pro-democracy movement, opposition political parties, ethnic nationalities’ social-cultural organisations, organised labour, faith-based groups and leaders thought for the purpose, argued that such powers should be vested in “Non-partisan, integrity-tested Nigerians whose selection and appointment process should be determined by sacrosanct and inviolate character criteria that are beyond reproach.”

Spokesman of the group, Comrade Tony Akeni Le Moin, at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, disclosed that the alliance is coordinating nationwide consensus-building efforts towards integrating Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities, progressive Nigeria diaspora concerns into one cohesive national demand action to pragmatically engage the present leadership in the country.

Akeni also stated that the group will push for convocation of a national conference, to compel the National and state House of Assembly to amend Nigeria’s Constitution to remove the powers of the president and state governors to appoint heads of electoral and judicial bodies at federal and state levels.

The alliance, the spokesperson added, will “pursue with unrelenting vigour and uncompromising determination the above objectives to victory within the shortest practical time and at all cost to the vision bearers of the cause, including imprisonment and the ultimate price of life, so that Nigeria may have, at last, an excellent, corruption-free or corruption minimised country under a new order of conscientious, committed, compassionate and capable nation building leadership.”

He stated that every Nigerian should be involved in order to save Nigeria from her current social-economic turmoil, endemic poverty, insecurity and foreign debt overhang.

Akeni warned opposition political parties that failure to unite and push for constitutional provision that will allow a level playing field will spell doom for the nation’s democracy.

“Thus, the earlier we begin the counter-measures to organise legitimate resistance along the SDMA’27 roadmap, the better and brighter our hope of reversing Nigeria’s obliterating leadership calamity in 2027,” he added.

He reminded them of the words of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., “Those who love peace must learn to organise as effectively as those who love war.”

He disclosed that well-meaning Nigerians, including Prof. Pat Utomi, have welcomed the SDMA initiative, and described it as “the next best thing to happen to Nigeria after the return to civil rule in 1999.”

Akeni quoted Prof. Utomi as saying that amending the Nigerian constitution to divest the powers of the president on appointment of INEC Chairman and commissioners and insulating the commission from the influences of the executive arm was one of the cardinal recommendations of the Justice Uwais electoral reforms report.

“The same amendment should apply to the Nigerian judiciary which is vested with the function of post-election matters and adjudication.

“Transferring those powers to a clearly neutral apolitical body of statesmen is long overdue,” he further quoted Utomi as saying.

Akeni said the alliance will be inaugurated in a no-distance future.

