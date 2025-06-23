2027: Coalition Ticket Will Not Be Zoned To Any Region – Kenneth Okonkwo

Share

Kenneth Okonkwo, a former spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) 2023 Presidential Campaign Council and a member of the new political coalition aiming to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election, stated on Sunday that the presidential ticket of the political alignment will not be zoned to any particular region.

The Veteran Nollywood actor, who made this known on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said no one would be stopped from contesting for the ticket of the coalition and aspirants from both the Northern and Southern regions of the country would be allowed to contest for the ticket.

He reiterated his earlier position that he does not support some of the leaders of the coalition, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, to emerge as the candidate of the new alignment.

Okonkwo also denied what he referred to as an insinuation by Obi that he betrayed him, saying that he was loyal to the former Anambra State governor whilst he worked for him as a spokesperson.

Okonkwo also spoke strongly against Tinubu’s administration, saying that it is the worst government in the history of Nigeria.

He said he never thought any government would be worse than that of former President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that floating of the naira by Tinubu was a “terrible thing to do.”

The former actor said that rather than floating the naira, Tinubu should have made policies that would sustain the currency by making exportation higher than importation.

“I have said it clearly, nobody is going to stop anybody from contesting for the presidential ticket in the coalition, nobody.

“Politicians have shown that it is very difficult to trust them even when the person promises one term. So, if somebody has taken a term from the South and it is in the middle of the game and the person is not performing like Tinubu, you are going to get into a problem.

“If you get another Southerner, he is going to stay there for eight years. The North will say no, this is injustice. Nobody will allow Tinubu to continue because he is not performing.

“So, the best is to throw it open. When the best comes in, every other person will support him and the person will promise to do four years.”

