2027: Coalition Searching For Party To Adopt, Says Lukman

Erstwhile Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Director-General, Salihu Lukman, says the coalition of party leaders has not settled for the party to adopt in its move to boot the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in 2027.

The ex-APC National Vice Chairman (North West), who is one of the major players in the coalition, says consultations are at an advanced stage, but no final agreement has been reached. Ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; the immediate past Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, are prominent members of the coalition.

In a statement yesterday, Lukman said candidate selection and zoning arrangements had yet to be agreed by them. He dismissed the reports of disagreements in the coalition.

Lukman said: “At this stage of negotiations, the main focus is around getting leaders to agree to work together and substantially there is strong recognition that prospective members should set aside personal ambitions to contest the 2027 elections.” “The second issue being negotiated is the political party that will be the platform for the 2027 electoral contest.

“These two issues are carefully being negotiated. While acknowledging that with respect to the requirement for members to set aside personal ambitions, there are strong interests being expressed around issues of zoning by individual leaders, these issues are yet to be formally discussed at any consultation meeting. “The speculation therefore by some media analysts about disagreements stalemating the coalition negotiation is not true.

“The consensus among leaders is that the final decision about processes of candidates’ selection can only be handled and determined when there is agreement regarding the political party on whose platform the coalition will field candidates. “The question of negotiating with the political party is the most difficult challenge.

“Perhaps, it is important to highlight that there are many groups, including some members of the coalition who have filed applications to register parties.

“For reasons best known to INEC, these applications are being frustrated. “The only conclusion that can be reached in the circumstance is that INEC has decided that it will not register new parties.

“To make matters worse, many of the existing registered parties who did not meet the electoral threshold of winning any seat in the last general election face the threat of deregistration.

“Given this unpleasant reality, members of the coalition opened negotiations with some of the existing parties that have met the electoral threshold.”

