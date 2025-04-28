2027: Coalition Of Opposition Only Chance To Defeat Tinubu -Okonkwo

Share

Kenneth Okonkwo, the former presidential spokesperson for the Labour Party, on Sunday stated that forming a coalition is the opposition’s only chance to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Okonkwo who made the remark in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme expressed confidence that the coalition would be formed, though he could not specify who would lead it.

He said that no one single candidate can win Tinubu in 2027 because Nigeria have entered into the unfortunacy that “you can not only win but you have to secure your victory”.

He added that if the elites can come together like they did in 2014 to confront Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, they will unseat Tinubu in 2027.

READ ALSO

On the recent defection of opposition party members to the APC, Okonkwo said that the reason behind the defections by some of the politicians is the belief that the APC will write election results for them in 2027.

While reiterating his resignation from the Labour Party, Okonkwo insisted that he has not defected to any other political party. He said that he usually takes his time to analyse the situation before making his next move.

The Enugu State-born politician, however, said that his next move is that there should be a coalition of all the opposition political parties.

“Moving to 2027, I know that there will be a coalition. Whether it is going to be between Peter Obi and Atiku, I don’t know, but there will be a coalition. Why? Because that will be the only choice the opposition has to make any impact.

Share