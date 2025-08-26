2027: Coalition No Threat, Tinubu’ll Win Convincingly – Onyejeocha

The Minister of State for Labour, Mrs. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has dismissed concerns over the newly formed African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, insisting that President Bola Tinubu will secure a landslide victory in 2027 due to his economic reforms and governance initiatives.

Onyejeocha, who spoke during the 18th edition of her annual free medical and surgical outreach at the Madam Susana Mba Health Centre in Amuda Isuochi, Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, said the president deserved an eight-year mandate to consolidate on his achievements.

“The president should be supported for eight years. Progress comes with economic stability, and I know he will win 100%,” she said, citing global recognition of Tinubu’s economic policies, including commendations from World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

She also highlighted the administration’s success in fostering industrial harmony by addressing organised labour’s concerns.

“Government is engaging with labour, unlike before now. The wage award of last year has just been paid, and that is why we have industrial peace,” she said.

Onyejeocha’s annual medical outreach, which has been extended beyond its initial one-week schedule due to high turnout, has already performed over 200 surgeries and booked treatment for more than 5,000 patients. She said the initiative was designed to complement federal and state government efforts in the health sector.

“The government is doing well, like in Abia State where you have the Health Insurance Scheme, but government alone cannot do it. I am also helping myself and my people by reducing preventable deaths. If resources permit, I may hold the programme more frequently,” she added.

Former Abia State House of Assembly member Hon. Ikedi Ezekwesiri described the outreach as a “generational payback and thanksgiving to God,” praising the Minister’s dedication to service.

Beneficiaries of the outreach, including Mr. Boniface Nnorom and Mrs. Elizabeth Obiora, expressed gratitude to Onyejeocha for providing life-saving surgeries and treatments free of charge at a time of economic hardship.

Mrs. Diribe Obiageri also commended the Minister’s consistent commitment to the programme, describing it as a reflection of her compassion and service to humanity.