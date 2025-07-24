New Telegraph

July 24, 2025
2027: Coalition Leaders Will Support Whoever Emerges As Presidential Candidate- Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Wednesday said that coalition leaders will support whoever emerges as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, made the remark in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. He explained that the opposition leaders were optimistic that the process leading to the emergence of the party’s flagbearer would be transparent, free, and fair.

He also decried the hunger and hardship in the country, calling on every indigene of the oil-rich Rivers State to register under the ADC and sack the ruling APC in the 2027 general elections.

“The moment anybody emerges from the primary, all of us will support; that’s the agreement. We insist on a free and fair, transparent primary.

“Every Rivers man who thinks good of the state and country should move to register with the new party and ensure that we remove the current government and stop the hunger that everybody is suffering from,” Amaechi stated.

