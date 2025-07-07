2027: Coalition Leaders Failed To Impact Positively On Nigerians –APM

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) yesterday urged Nigerians to reject the political schemes of the coalition because its leadership had failed the people both as elective and appointed officers.

APM, in a statement by Osun State APM Chairman, Adewale Adebayo, said the coalition had failed from its composition of leadership and other co-advocators, especially the appointment of ex-governor Rauf Aregbesola as the National Secretary.

He said: “The recent move about the coalition is not wrong politically, but we must check the personalities and track record of those behind the crusade before subscribing to their belief.

“These will speak volumes as to its acceptability if we know their motives and antecedents. “APM rejects the coalition in its entirety not because we do not desire better governance but because we have checked the antecedent of those championing the course and the leadership of the movement.”