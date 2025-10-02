2027: Coalition Leaders Are Expired Politicians, Can’t Stop Tinubu – Presidency

The Presidency insists President Bola Tinubu “is unperturbed” by the moves by some opposition politicians to deny him a second term.

Speaking to reporters in Kano yesterday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media AbdulAziz AbdulAziz said Tinubu is not jittery despite the coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) targeting to stop his 2027 ambition. He said: “The President is unperturbed.

He is completely not disturbed. “He is not in any way jittery about whether it is a coalition or any political formation. Because the people who are championing these things are politically expired.

“There are people with no political weight or relevance that would jitter the Tinubu government. “We have had serial contesters who had, you know, thrown their hearts into the ring on many occasions. “And they were fully lost. And nothing much has changed. In fact, their star is dimming.”