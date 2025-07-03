2027: Coalition Is To Prevent Nigeria’s Descent Into One-Party State –Mark

The Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, said the decision of opposition leaders to form a coalition, is to prevent Nigeria from descending into a one-party state. Mark, who spoke yesterday, however stated that the coalition is beyond just gaining political power.

“It is a concerted effort to rebuild the crumbling pillars of Nigeria’s democracy,” he said. The former President of the Senate, had on Tuesday night emerged as interim ADC National Chairman while former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola is Interim Secretary. He resigned from his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Mark spoke at the unveiling of the ADC as a coalition platform in Abuja.

Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, who formerly resigned as ADC National Chairman, said all other officers of the party, “decided to resign en masse so that we can paddle this canoe and take us to villa.” Nwosu then formally handed over and presented the membership card of the party to Mark; and a former governor Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, as the interim new National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.

The unveiling attracted politicians from the PDP, Labour Party (LP) as well as some PDP and Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) elements in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Notable politicians present at the unveiling are former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who is also two-time presidential candidate of the PDP; candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Dr. Yusuf DattiBaba; former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai; Gabriel Suswam of Benue State, Jibrin Bindow of Adamawa State; Babangida Aliyu of Niger State; FCT Senator, Ireti Kingibe, former Minister of Sport, Solomon Dalong; Otunba Dele Momodu; Senator Lee Meaba; former APC National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun; Senators Victor Umeh and Enyinna Abaribe, former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, among others. Mark, speaking at the occasion, described the event as “the beginning of what we believe would be a long, difficult and tedious journey.”

He regretted that within two years of the APC administration, all democratic institutions have been hijacked, while Nigeria has descended into total civilian dictatorship. “The blatant destabilisation and infiltration of all major opposition political parties is aimed at achieving only one objective, to enhance total state capture and leave Nigerians with no alternative or options in 2027,” Mark stated.

He accused the APC-led government of corruption and ineptitude, and said the government is more concerned with the next election rather than the survival of the ordinary Nigerians. “A government so totally consumed with politicking that governance is abandoned, while the majority of our people wallow in hunger and poverty. “We have never seen this level of insecurity across the length and breadth of our nation.

“Bandits and kidnappers kill Nigerians at will and on a daily basis. Yet, this ongoing tragedy has not moved the government to any action that would stop these mindless killings and stem the tide of needless bloodshed. “Indeed, the Nigerian people deserve a government that protects them and makes them feel safe in their own homes,” he demanded.

Mark, who was two-time President of the Senate, expressed worry at the emasculation of the legislative institution, and said the country has never witnessed “a National Assembly where legislators, the trustees of the very bastion of our democracy, saddled with the sacred duty to protect Nigerians from misuse of executive power, are reduced to cheerleaders and praise singers of the President, head of the executive arm.

“Without doubt, the transformation of Nigeria’s National Assembly to a mere appendage of presidential authority is a dangerous conspiracy against the Nigerian people. “It is the reason why the government is able to get away with various whimsical, unconstitutional policies and actions or inactions that have reduced more Nigerians to abject poverty and widened the boundaries of insecurity and fear.”

He disclosed that y coalition is for all Nigerians, both young and old who have been promised much and given so little, by the APC government, “for whom renewed hope has turned to renewed hopelessness, this is your coalition and we welcome you all to join us and be a part of this historic rescue mission.”

According to Mark, the coalition acknowledged the implications of the coming by-elections and Anambra State governorship election but said they are “firmly united under the ADC banner for the 2027 general elections and beyond.”

He explained that the choice of ADC was made after extensive deliberations, and discussions, which he stated, spanned several months with deserving platforms, and said they are committed to building and transforming it into a strong political party, “not merely as another electoral vehicle but as a fortress and platform of our revived democracy.

“It will be the harbinger of democracy where members of the party will reign supreme. A party that obeys its rules and constitution in the best democratic traditions. A party of equal stakeholders, equal joiners and equal owners.”

Nwosu, while announcing his decision as ADC National Chairman, traced the struggle of the party from a humble beginning with “a corner shop” office at Nyanya, a suburb of Abuja. “ADC has always been about the rejuvenation of Nigeria and Africa. This journey started about 18 months back and we have over 12 NEC meetings.

“When we were consulted, we said we have also been consulting because we are a party that believes in coalition. “A day like this shows that we are ready to sacrifice anything for Nigeria. We don’t have any doubt in the man (Mark), we all have decided to resign,” he asserted.