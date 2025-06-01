2027: Coalition Against Tinubu Will Not Succeed – APC Chieftain

Share

An Osun State chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has said the efforts made by opposition leaders to form a coalition against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections will not succeed.

Oyintiloye who made this known in a statement on Sunday, urged the political figures not to waste their time and resources on what he described as an already failed project.

The former lawmaker urged them to support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda ahead of the 2027 elections, dismissing the coalition as a gathering of aggrieved politicians seeking personal advantage rather than the interest of Nigerians.

Recalling the 2023 general elections, Oyintiloye noted that Tinubu triumphed despite not holding any public office at the time.

He called on opposition leaders, particularly from the PDP, to channel their energy toward supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda, rather than undermining it.

According to him, the achievements recorded under Tinubu in the past two years across various sectors should convince the opposition that their plans are futile.

READ ALSO

He urged the president to stay focused and continue driving economic and infrastructure reforms, which, he said, are boosting public confidence in the administration.

Oyintiloye said, ”Over the last seventy years, the Nigerian political landscape has witnessed numerous attempts at coalition-building, often driven by a desire to consolidate power and challenge dominant parties.

“However, history has consistently shown that these coalitions rarely succeed.

“So, forming a successful alliance in Nigeria requires more than just shared opposition. It demands unity, strategic compromise, and long-term cohesion.

“The motives must be altruistic, not parochial, not selfish, and they must embrace the management of peace and conflict, which are paramount and essential.

“But critically looking at the ongoing coalition against the president, those involved are only interested in using the platform to revive their failing political careers.

“If the present administration has engaged and patronised some of these personalities with juicy appointments, they would be on the front line singing and praising the same government they are castigating now.

“But the truth is that Tinubu is the master of the game, so they will fail as usual.

“Prelude to 2023 general elections, forces within and outside were against the Tinubu election.

“Despite the fact he was not in power, he still won. Now that the same Tinubu is in power, reviving the economy, how do opposition leaders think their coalition can unseat him?”

Share