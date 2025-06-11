2027: Coalition Against Tinubu Is Bound To Fail – Wike

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday stated that the planned coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 is “bound to fail.”

Wike made the remark during the inauguration of Arterial Road N16 to Arterial Road N20 and other roads in the Katampe District.

According to Wike, the good work of the President has killed the coalition. He also thanked the President for granting 10 days for project commissioning in the FCT.

“Your good work has killed the coalition. I was thinking that truly, there would be a coalition. The coalition is bound to fail, and it has failed.” he said.

