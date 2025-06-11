New Telegraph

June 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. 2027: Coalition Against…

2027: Coalition Against Tinubu Is Bound To Fail – Wike

Fubara Should Be Impeached If Found Guilty -Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday stated that the planned coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 is “bound to fail.”

Wike made the remark during the inauguration of Arterial Road N16 to Arterial Road N20 and other roads in the Katampe District.

READ ALSO

According to Wike, the good work of the President has killed the coalition. He also thanked the President for granting 10 days for project commissioning in the FCT.

“Your good work has killed the coalition. I was thinking that truly, there would be a coalition. The coalition is bound to fail, and it has failed.” he said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

LG Autonomy: Don’t blame FG, NASS For Non Implementation Of S’Court Judgment — Karimi
Read Next

Tariff War: China, Africa Strengthen Global South Economic Alliance
Share
Copy Link
×