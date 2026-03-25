2027: Clerics Line Up Behind Tinubu, Otu, Akpabio

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, some religious leaders in Cross River State have started mobilising for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Prince Bassey Otu of Cross River State and Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

A group which calls itself “Arise with Renewed Hope Initiative” made this known on Wednesday after its inauguration, which has Archbishop Emmah Gospel Isong of Christian Central Chapel International and was co-chaired by Lady Apostle Helen Ukpabio, founder and head of African Evangelical Franchise Liberty Foundation Gospel Ministries.

In a post-inauguration speech, Isong promised to work according to the tenets of the group to achieve its purpose. “The Cross River State Chapter of this initiative is proud of the synergy and unity by Governor Eno, and we are marching on this to bring people together ahead of the 2027 elections,” he said.

Isong called on Nigerians at home and in the diaspora not to give power to politicians who lack the fear of God. “Power must be used by a man who fears God because it’s catastrophic if a man who does not fear God gets power,” he emphasised.

The cleric hailed Governor Umo Eno for his good leadership style and commitment to good governance, stressing that the initiative aims to promote good governance and prevent evil men from taking over society.

Isong urged religious leaders to get involved in politics, saying, “As religious leaders, we are not just looking at the next elections but the next generation, and we don’t want evil men to take over our society.”

He encouraged leaders to mobilise their followers to support candidates who share the same norms and values.

The initiative also highlighted the importance of voter mobilisation, particularly among Nigerians in the diaspora.

Isong said, “We hope to galvanise the holidays and resonate with voters’ values and give value to these holidays,” aiming to encourage Nigerians abroad to return home and participate in the electoral process.

Isong expressed confidence that the committee’s efforts would yield positive results in the 2027 elections.

The group urged Nigerians to support a “tripod” of leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Umo Eno, and Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, for good governance