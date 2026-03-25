2027: Cleric Warns APC, Presidency Against Alliance With Otti

…Urges Party to Focus On Winning Abia

Abia State-born cleric, Rev. Chika Ubani, has cautioned the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidency against entering into any form of political alliance with Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Speaking in an interaction with journalists on Wednesday during the “AllYouthAlive” Retreat, Ubani urged the ruling party to remain resolute and intentional about winning Abia State independently, stressing that any agreement with Governor Otti would be a strategic error.

He maintained that the APC possesses the structure and capacity to secure victory in the state, urging the presidency not to contemplate surrendering Abia to the Labour Party (LP).

“The APC must be deliberate about taking over Abia. There is no need for any backdoor agreement with Governor Otti. The party has credible and sophisticated candidates who can defeat him convincingly,” Ubani said.

He further warned against replicating the political understanding reportedly existing between the APC and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, noting that Abia presents a different political reality. According to him, Governor Otti lacks the consistency and trustworthiness required for such an arrangement.

“Abia is not Anambra. Otti is not Charles Soludo, and the Labour Party is not APGA. Any attempt to copy that template in Abia will fail because the personalities and the dynamics are entirely different,” he stated.

Ubani also alleged that the political base that brought Otti to power in 2023 has since disintegrated, claiming that many of his key supporters within the Labour Party have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), leaving the governor politically weakened.

“Those who worked for him in 2023 have largely moved on. Today, he is surrounded by inexperienced hands. That is why you see signs of panic. He knows he no longer commands the same goodwill,” Ubani alleged.

The cleric claimed that Governor Otti is currently seeking political alliances in Abuja and Lagos out of desperation, insisting that such moves should be ignored by the APC leadership and the Presidency.

“He is jittery because the ground has shifted. That is why he is running around Abuja and Lagos looking for alliances. The APC and the Presidency must not fall for it,” he said.

Ubani further argued that if the Federal Government is inclined to support opposition victories in certain states for political balance, Abia should not be considered among such concessions.

“If the Federal Government wants to allow another opposition party to control a state, it should not be Abia. They can concede any other state, but not Abia. This is a state the APC can and should win outright,” he asserted.

Recounting his personal experience, Ubani disclosed that he had supported Governor Otti during the 2023 elections but has since reconsidered his position, citing what he described as repeated breaches of trust.

“I supported him in 2023, so I know what I am saying. Otti cannot be trusted; he has demonstrated that several times. The APC must take note and avoid any form of political entanglement with him,” he concluded.