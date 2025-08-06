Charly Boy Nigerian singer and television presenter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as “

"Blood will flow," Speaking in a recent interview with content creator Jay, Charly Boy, who said, predicted rigging in the forthcoming election, noting that any such move could lead to a lot of problems.

Speaking based on the corruption in Nigeria, Charly Boy stressed that the state is now in a worse period than it was in the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.

“The corruption we face now is worse than what we experienced during Buhari’s time, times 10. All I’m interested in is whether our votes would count in 2027.

“How do we get these monsters away from leadership positions. It’s all about ‘Mr A thief pass Mr B?’ That’s what they’ve come to do”, he said.