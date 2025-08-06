Nigerian singer and television presenter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as “Charly Boy“, has issued a strong warning ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Speaking in a recent interview with content creator Jay, Charly Boy, who said, “Blood will flow,” predicted rigging in the forthcoming election, noting that any such move could lead to a lot of problems.
Speaking based on the corruption in Nigeria, Charly Boy stressed that the state is now in a worse period than it was in the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.
“The corruption we face now is worse than what we experienced during Buhari’s time, times 10. All I’m interested in is whether our votes would count in 2027.
“How do we get these monsters away from leadership positions. It’s all about ‘Mr A thief pass Mr B?’ That’s what they’ve come to do”, he said.
READ ALSO:
He went on further to criticise the dominant tribal representation in Nigeria’s corrupt systems, insisting that: “To the people stealing, you’d see Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba men there.
“All the tribes are represented in the stealing. We all know the game at this point, and I’m hoping to see ‘rig and die’ come 2027. Bloody will flow, and before it gets better, it’d get worse here”.
The Port Harcourt-born entertainer, also known as Area Fada, went on to address the recent controversy around the renaming of Charly Boy Bus Stop in Lagos, which he previously tagged ‘silly and petty.’
“Let this bus stop thing not be a distraction because this is quite a toxic environment, and this environment hardly lets anything grow”, he added.
Please follow and like us: