2027: Challenging Gov Mutfwang’ll Be Difficult – Bagos

Former member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, has said that Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, is redefining governance and setting an unprecedented pace of development across all sectors of the state.

Bagos made the remark while speaking with New Telegraph in Jos.

He stated:

“Based on verifiable facts and growing public confidence, I wish to unequivocally say that Governor Mutfwang will be the most difficult governor for the opposition to challenge in the 2027 general elections. The contest will be about the candidates, not about political parties or national influence.”

He praised the governor’s achievements so far, citing massive road construction projects in both urban and rural communities, health sector reforms, and improvements in education infrastructure as evidence of a clear vision and effective leadership.

“The governor has demonstrated courage, competence, and a genuine commitment to a prosperous Plateau,” Bagos said.

He also highlighted the administration’s strategic investments in human capital development particularly in youth empowerment, job creation, and technical education as major steps that have “reignited hope in the Plateau dream.”

Referring to the governor’s recent media chat with Plateau citizens, Bagos quoted Mutfwang as reaffirming his pledge to “restore dignity to Plateau citizens and rebuild the state into a place of pride in Nigeria.”

According to the lawmaker:

“These are not just words. Under Governor Mutfwang’s leadership, landmark projects are being commissioned, abandoned projects revived, and critical infrastructure including rural roads, health centres, and water systems are receiving long-overdue attention.”

Bagos added that the governor’s openness to development partnerships, both locally and within the diaspora, is helping reposition Plateau State for inclusive growth and transformation.

“The people are seeing the difference. They are feeling the impact. Plateau is no longer begging for development, it is experiencing it,” he said.

“By 2027, the facts on the ground will speak louder than propaganda. The governor’s performance is his campaign. As things stand, no serious observer can deny the reality: His Excellency, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, will be the most formidable governor to challenge if they can in the next election cycle.”