2027: Campaigners, Non-Indigenes Promise Tinubu One Million Votes In Ondo

Coalition of non-indigenes communities in Ondo State and leaders of the Progressive Network for Tinubu (PNT) have expressed strong confidence in delivering more than one million votes for President Bola Tinubu in Ondo State in the 2027 presidential election.

The Coalition of Non-Indigene Communities including leaders and representatives of Igbo, Hausa, Edo, Igala, and other communities residing in the state led by Comrade Usor Fidelis Eteng declared total support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a rally to declare support for Tinubu, Eteng described the rally as a historic gathering aimed at reaffirming support for the leadership of President Tinubu.

She noted that the event brought together traders, professionals, artisans, and entrepreneurs from across Nigeria who reside and conduct business in the state.

Eteng stated that the non-indigene community has continued to contribute significantly to the economic growth, cultural diversity, and social harmony of the state.

She commended the administration of President Tinubu for what she described as bold reforms aimed at economic stabilisation, infrastructural development, and national renewal.

The association also expressed appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Hon. Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his support and commitment to the PNT platform, and described his leadership as a source of inspiration to members.

She further praised the Director General of Progressives Network for Tinubu (PNT), Pastor Olumide Obadele, for his dedication and organisational efforts in mobilising support for the rally.

Obadele in his remarks charged members and supporters to return to their various communities and intensify grassroots mobilisation in support of the President.

According to him, the network has set an ambitious target of securing over one million votes for President Tinubu in Ondo State, stressing that the goal is achievable through collective effort and sustained mobilisation

His words “We must go back to our various communities and encourage our people to vote for President Tinubu. Our target is to deliver nothing less than one million votes in Ondo State, and it is achievable if we remain committed.”

Obadele noted that the economic reforms introduced by President Tinubu were gradually changing the nation’s narrative, urging Nigerians to support the administration in consolidating ongoing reforms.

He explained that the network had already begun strategic mobilisation across the state to improve on the party’s performance recorded in the 2023 presidential election.

According to him “Definitely, what has happened today will translate into votes for us in Ondo State. In 2023, we recorded less than 30 percent of the total votes available in the state, which for me was an abysmal performance.

“We have now put strategies in place to significantly improve on that performance in 2027. With the level of mobilisation we are witnessing today, I can assure you that Ondo State will deliver nothing less than one million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The people you see here today came in their hundreds. The Progressive Network for Tinubu has reached out to them one after the other, engaging them and explaining why they must support the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

Obadele added that the mobilisation drive was carried out with the strategic support of the Minister of Interior, Hon. Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, noting that months of engagement and consultations with various groups across the state culminated in the rally.

In his own remarks, Agboola Kelly emphasized the significant role of non-indigenes in electoral outcomes in the state, noting that they constitute a major voting bloc that must be actively engaged in the political process.

He called for greater inclusion and recognition of the non-indigene community in political mobilisation and decision-making, stressing that their participation is vital to democratic success.

Also speaking, Tobi Akinlami urged governors across the country to complement the efforts of the Federal Government by effectively discharging their responsibilities.

According to him, the economic policies of the Tinubu administration were already producing visible results, citing a gradual reduction in the prices of some food items as an encouraging development.