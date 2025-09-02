2027: Buhari’s Support Group Pledges Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election

The Buhari Organization (TBO), a major support group for the late President Muhammadu Buhari, has declared its unwavering loyalty and support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Led by former Nasarawa State Governor, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, the group made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa to thank the President for granting Buhari a befitting state burial.

“Mr President, we assure you of our full and unwavering support for you, your administration, and our party, the APC, which remains our hope, our pride, and our platform to sustain our gains and secure the future,” Al-Makura said.

“While commending you and your government for promoting peace and unity despite the challenges you inherited, we urge you not to relent in ensuring security in every part of the country. To sustain the policies and reforms already in place, we are with you in principle and purpose. May Almighty God continue to grant you strength, wisdom, and protection to lead this nation to the promised land. On behalf of all of us, we thank you for this opportunity. Our loyalty and commitment to you and your government are irrevocable.”

Speaking on their visit, Al-Makura expressed gratitude to Tinubu for honoring Buhari with dignity.

“On behalf of the political family of our late leader and mentor, President Muhammadu Buhari, we express our profound gratitude to you and the government of Nigeria for honoring his passage. When our leader passed on, the nation mourned. At that point, you became a symbol of consolation as you presided over the entire burial process,” he said.

“You did not only bury Muhammadu Buhari with full military honors, but you also reassured the nation with your presence throughout the ceremony. You prayed for him and wished him Aljanat Firdaus. Your gesture was a powerful statement of dignity, loyalty, and legacy. For that, we thank you deeply. As his biological family has already done, we extend our heartfelt appreciation, sir.”

Al-Makura praised Tinubu’s leadership vision, noting that his agenda builds on the foundation laid by Buhari.

“You and President Muhammadu Buhari shared more than a political alliance; you shared a vision for a Nigeria built on discipline, justice, economic sovereignty, and responsible governance,” he said.

“You were united by purpose, not benefits; by a commitment to a united Nigeria, not mere political assemblage. Together, you conceptualized and built the foundation for the Renewed Hope agenda, a pragmatic, scientific, and rewarding blueprint for national restoration. This is not just a slogan but a vision we are committed to, ensuring the success of our party and ultimate victory in 2027.”