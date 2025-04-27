2027: Buhari Group Urges Jonathan To Contest Presidential Election

Share

Dr Jibril Mustapha, the President of the Nigeria Rescue Mission Organisation and former leader of the Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), has appealed to former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Mustapha made this appeal in a statement issued on Sunday, April 27, in Lagos, calling on Jonathan to heed growing calls for his return to leadership in order to unite the country and address the numerous challenges currently facing Nigeria.

“As the nation prepares for the 2027 elections, the Nigeria Rescue Mission Organisation believes that now is the time for all stakeholders to come together and support a candidate who can genuinely represent the interests of all Nigerians,” Mustapha said.

“We urge former President Goodluck Jonathan to consider this call and to step forward as a candidate who can unite our country and lead us towards a brighter future.”

Highlighting the country’s pressing issues, including economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, and rampant banditry, Mustapha stressed the urgent need for a leader who embodies integrity, inclusivity, and a commitment to national unity.

“Nigeria is at a crossroads. We are grappling with significant issues that threaten our stability and progress. We need a leader who can bring all Nigerians together, regardless of their background,” he added.

Mustapha noted that during his tenure, Jonathan demonstrated a commitment to democratic values and governance that prioritized the welfare of all citizens. He emphasized that Jonathan’s experience and vision are critical assets needed to move Nigeria forward.

The group expressed confidence that with Jonathan’s leadership, Nigeria could overcome its current challenges and chart a path towards a more prosperous and united future.

