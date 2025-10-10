2027; Borno Group Backs Tinubu, Shettima Ticket

A group under the umbrella of Borno Supervisory Councillors Forums (BSCF) has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima’s re-election for the 2027 general election.

Addressing a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre, the Chairman of the Forum,, Alh. Kallu Gashau said, “The State Supervisory Councillors Forum unanimously endorse the Tinubu/Shettima ticket for the 2027 presidential election, assuring continuity and consolidation for the socio-economic gains currently being achieved in our great country”.

“Endorsing the Tinubu Ticket for 2027. We also express our profound satisfaction with the progress of the Federal Government under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We see the Renewed Hope Initiative gradually yielding positive fruit for Nigerians”, the Forum Chairman said.

The group thanked President Tinubu for the confidence and trust reposed in their son, Vice President Kashim Shettima, stressing VP Shettima has proven to be a dedicated, loyal and capable partner in national development.

The group, while commending Governor Babagana Zullum for the strategic and purposeful leadership, said ” we unanimously commend the extraordinary developmental strides of the administration of His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Zullum, and to formally declare our support for the continuation of President Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima’s joint ticket in 2027″.

The group said that Governor Zullum has performed extremely well in the areas of Education, health, water Supply, infrastructure, resettlement, security, and agriculture, among others.

They promised to mobilise their people from the grassroot to support Tinubu, Shettima ticket, Governor Zullum and all other APC candidates in the forthcoming election..