2027: Bode George Speaks On Jonathan Running For Presidency

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has said former President Goodluck Jonathan has better track records as president than the late former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Jonathan running for president in 2027, Bode George said Jonathan’s period as Nigerian president can’t be compared to that of Buhari and Tinubu’s current era.

He said: “But what is striking, and it’s the fact that they were comparing Jonathan’s period with Buhari and Bola’s period. How? Let’s the will of the people be respected.

“If you look at Jonathan’s period, ask any Nigerian and ask them what have you been feeling since from Buhari’s period to Bola Tinubu’s period.

“Check out the economic indices, is it the interest rate? The inflation rate? The value of Naira compared to the dollar?

“Who is happy now? Whether you’re a rich man or a poor man. You go to the market. Things that they used to buy for maybe about 5,000 Naira is now about 25,000 Naira. And they are claiming that they are economic indices.

“Anybody who is coming out will show their documents. And whatever Nigerians felt during Jonathan’s period and what they are feeling now with the APC in government.

“I said if Jonathan comes and he wins, he has a good record, much better than Buhari and Bola Tinubu together, much better.”