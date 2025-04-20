2027: Bode George Reacts To Eno, Fayose Endorsement Of Tinubu

Share

The former Deputy National Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has expressed strong disapproval over recent endorsements of President Bola Tinubu by key party figures, describing the move as a threat to the unity and future prospects of the PDP.

George’s reaction follows the public statements made by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, both of whom recently voiced support for President Tinubu’s administration and his potential re-election bid.

Governor Eno, during the official flag-off of a 65-kilometre, three-lane dual carriageway project in Nsit-Antai Local Government Area last week, declared his backing for the president’s second term ambition, despite being a sitting PDP governor.

Similarly, Fayose dismissed the PDP’s chances in the 2027 general election, suggesting that President Tinubu should be allowed to complete his tenure as part of the South’s political entitlement.

“It is better to allow Asiwaju (Tinubu) to complete his tenure because this is a southern slot. Everybody is fighting for their survival,” Fayose remarked.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, George described the statements especially Eno’s as ill-timed and detrimental to the cohesion of the opposition party.

“I don’t bother about whatever Fayose says or what he is doing, but I am very worried about the governor a sitting governor of our party in Akwa Ibom,” George stated.

The PDP elder statesman warned that Governor Eno’s endorsement could weaken the party’s standing ahead of the 2027 elections and urged him to reconsider his position.

“I will advise him, as a leader of this party and as a father of this party, to take things easy. Taking that kind of decision without consultation with the national body of the party or with other stakeholders is undermining our party ahead of the 2027 election,” George cautioned.

He further described Eno’s move as unprecedented in the political history of Akwa Ibom, arguing that the governor risked damaging both his legacy and the party’s fortunes.

“He should recant his comment in the interest of the history of this country, because what would he be remembered for? It has never happened in Akwa Ibom. It was a wrong decision,” George said.

The remarks come amid growing political realignments as Nigeria edges closer to the next electoral cycle, with debates over party loyalty and regional power-sharing continuing to shape the national conversation.

