2027: Blame PDP If Mbah Defects Finally, Says Ex – Enugu Chair

Former Chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Augustine Nnamani, has said the PDP is to blame should the Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah ultimately dump the party.

Rumours have been rife over Mbah’s alleged plan to defect from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Premium Times, an online newspaper, reported that the governor’s defection date would be announced after the last lap of a wide stakeholders’ consultations scheduled to end last week.

It named former governors of Enugu State, including Barr. Sullivan Chime as well as former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, among other senior members and supporters of the APC in Enugu, person alities believed to have influenced Mbah’s decision to join the APC.

It further quoted Mbah’s media aide, Uche Anichukwu, of acknowledging recent wave of political consultations in the state, although he denied any final decision to dump the PDP.

However, reacting to the development on Monday, Chief Augustine Nnamani, said he would not be surprised if Mbah eventually decamps to the APC or any other party, saying PDP should bear the blame if it happens.

He said: “Yes, I can confirm that there have been consultations on the future of Enugu State in particular and South East in general, given how the PDP has treated the region.