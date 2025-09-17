2027: Benue Stakeholders Unveil Roadmap To Tackle Insecurity, Unemployment

Stakeholders and political actors have unveiled the Benue State 2027 Roadmap, a forward-looking initiative aimed at addressing insecurity, youth unemployment, industrial underdevelopment, and political leadership in the state.

The event, organised by the Markolima Consultancy Academy (MACA) in collaboration with the Nigerian Good Governance Initiative (NGGI), held at the NICON Hilton, was chaired by Chief (Dr.) Terlumun Akputu, JP, Executive Director of FHA Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

In his welcome speech, Dr Timothy Aikyor, CPC Chairman, Benue State: 2027 Roadmap, described the initiative as both “innovative and timely.”

He explained that the Roadmap was created as a platform to entrench democratic values, strengthen dialogue, and enhance citizen engagement.

“The political history of Benue State has been shaped by the decisions, alliances, and leadership choices of its people.

“Yet, the challenges facing the state from insecurity and underdevelopment to political mistrust and zoning disputes demand a new era of open, intelligent, and people-driven conversations,” Dr Aikyor stated.

He further revealed that the Roadmap will run in three phases: Phase I, the unveiling, which began with the current ceremony; Phase II, addressing the contentious gubernatorial zoning question (November 2025–March 2026); and Phase III, which will host a full governorship debate once parties have nominated their candidates (April–August 2026).

“Our mission is simple yet profound: to educate, to engage, and to empower, with a direction of having a new Benue of our dream,” Dr Aikyor added.

Also speaking at the event, a tech guru and governance advocate, Dr Simon After, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation, linking it to systemic neglect of young people and insider sabotage.

“We need to imbibe discipline; otherwise, in the worst-case scenario, everyone is a suspect. We need to know and understand the nature of the issue of security in Benue.

“What is the major challenge between the states? Who are the insiders inviting criminals to come and destroy our state? No sane society will be distraught by security challenges without an insider,” he said.

He emphasised the urgent need to build industries and create sustainable jobs to engage youths and strengthen the economy.

“Another thing is we have to build industries so that the youths can be engaged. The challenge is, if you cannot take care of the youths, what are you doing in creating jobs? Infrastructural challenge is also a major factor because farmers are not able to transport their farm products from their villages to the cities.

“This is definitely affecting our economy. Because the economy is stagnant, nothing seems to be working, and insecurity becomes the order of the day,” Dr Ater explained.

In his presentation, the Vice Chancellor, University of Mkar, Prof. Zachary Gundu, who spoke on “Insecurity and Political Leadership in Benue State,” argued that poor leadership and internal disunity remain central to the state’s security woes.

Highlight of the unveiling was the endorsement clips screened from nine notable participants, including Dr Simon Ater, Chief Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), Hon. Terseer Ugbor (Member representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency), Engr. Nick Wende and others are all lending weight to the roadmap’s mission.

The stakeholders agreed that the Benue 2027 Roadmap had not only opened a space for critical dialogue but also laid down clear priorities for a united, secure, and economically vibrant Benue ahead of the 2027 elections.