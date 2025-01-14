2027: Benue Pensioners Vow To Purchase Nomination Form For Alia’s Second Term

Share

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), in Benue State has pledged to purchase a nomination form for Governor Hyacinth Alia to contest re-election in 2027.

The state Chairman of the union, Mr Michael Vembe, stated this when members of the union paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Medical Director of the State Teaching Hospital, Dr Stephen Hwande.

They also promised to mobilize support for him to emerge victorious at the polls.

Mr Vembe said their decision was a result of the governor’s excellent performance, noting that in less than two years in office, Governor Alia has transformed all sectors of the state economy and commended him for prioritizing the welfare of the people, particularly pensioners.

He stated that the visit was to express appreciation to the governor and Dr Hwande for subsidizing medical fees at the hospital for pensioners and appealed for the gesture to be extended to general hospitals across the state to enable other members of the union in various local government areas to benefit.

The union commended the governor for appointing Dr. Hwande as the Chief Medical Director of BSUTH, describing it as an excellent choice.

In response, Chief Medical Director, Dr. Hwande thanked God for preserving the lives of the retirees through service until retirement and commended Governor Alia for his commitment to welfare provisions through prompt payment of gratuities and monthly pensions.

Dr Hwande highlighted some major interventions by the governor at the hospital, including the payment of 21 months of outstanding hazard allowances owed staff by the last administration, the clearing of 13 months of promotion arrears, and the implementation of new hazard allowances for staff, all amounting to over N800 million.

Dr Hwande noted that Governor Alia has given adequate attention to the teaching hospital, identifying the award of contracts for a water project and the construction of a cancer treatment centre, among others, as evidence that the governor is determined to attract medical tourism to the state.

“While unveiling the IVF deliveries at the Muhammadu Buhari Mother and Child Hospital “as part of our corporate social responsibility, we introduced care for pensioners by providing them with free cards, free consultations, and free beds to contribute to our corporate social responsibility and to the state, because the governor is the governor of the masses and believes in the welfare of the common man.

“We should all, as agencies of government in our respective fields, take up these responsibilities. This will prolong the lives of these pensioners.

“After the announcement, the state chapter decided to pay us a visit on Monday to commend us, presenting us with a letter of recommendation and thanking us for what the governor is enabling us to do.

“In addition, out of excitement and joy, as they are receiving their basic treatments, their gratuities, and enhanced healthcare, they decided to purchase the 2027 election form for the governor and to mobilize support across the state.

“They also want to inform him that what the teaching hospital is doing at the Muhammadu Buhari centre should be extended to the twenty-two local governments so that they can also receive care,” the CMD added.

The CMD stated that “this demonstrates that the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu is being felt at the state level through His Excellency Governor Alia, who has made a significant impact on the people.

“At one point, we lost hope when pensioners were not paid for more than 30 months and medication was a challenge.

“Now we have hope; the governor has brought hope not just in the health sector but in transport, agriculture, infrastructure, and all other sectors. We all just need to join hands in order to develop Benue State,” he said.

The CMD appealed to all people to support the governor, promising to take the pensioners’ appeal to the governor for necessary action.

Members of the union presented a commendation letter and a flex to the CMD in appreciation of the gesture.

Share

Please follow and like us: