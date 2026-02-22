2027: Benue PDP Suspends Spokesman Over Alleged Romance With APC

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the weekend suspended its spokesman, Mr. Tim Nyor, following allegations of gross anti-party activities and an alleged alignment with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the PDP, in a statement issued by the party’s State Secretary, Comrade Dan Nyikwagh, explained that Nyor was suspended for “gross violation of the party’s laid-down principles, acts of insubordination, and anti-party activities” after a meeting at the party’s secretariat in Makurdi.

The statement added:

“The suspension is in strict compliance with the provisions of Articles 58(1)(h) and 57(3) of the PDP Constitution (2017, as amended). The suspension takes immediate effect and will subsist for a period of one month, pending the conclusion of investigations and any further decisions that may be taken by the party in accordance with its constitutional guidelines.”

The SWC reiterated its commitment to discipline, internal democracy, and adherence to the party’s constitution.

However, less than 24 hours after his suspension, Nyor resigned his membership of the PDP. In his resignation letter, he stated:

“I write to formally tender my resignation as the State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Benue State, and to withdraw my membership from the party with immediate effect.

This decision has not been made lightly. It comes after deep introspection and a painful but necessary acknowledgment that I can no longer function within a party system that appears deliberate and intentional in its march toward self-destruction. Loyalty must never become complicity, and commitment must never require the surrender of conscience.

I am left with no choice but to align myself with what I consider a genuine developmental trajectory for our state, the reform-driven strides of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, and what I describe as the Benue Renaissance.

At this stage of my life, self-preservation, my dignity, my conscience, and my mental sanity must take precedence over partisan attachment. I remain grateful for the opportunities the PDP afforded me and for the relationships built over the years. However, this step is firm, final, and taken in the best interest of my convictions and my future.”