A chieftain of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State and governorship contender in 2027, Chief Bemgba Iortyom has commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for the commencement of construction work on the Daudu – Gbajimba road to the village of his predecessor, Chief Samuel Ortom.

Chief Bemgba in a widely circulated statement he signed, described Governor Alia’s magnanimity as heartwarming, especially to him “Who believes that rural roads are critical to addressing the challenges of insecurity and poverty which combine to keep our people in the villages in slavery”.

“While I am not yet aware of details of the project in terms of its cost, quality and gestation period, I extend my commendation beforehand, in the hope that all will end well and the project will come to serve the desired purpose of utility to the people as a prime asset and legacy for the state.

“I urge the governor to pay more attention to rural infrastructure and amenities considering the overwhelming majority of Benue’s population is resident in the villages and a migration of government’s preoccupation from the urban centres to the rural areas will be a step in the right direction”.

Chief Iortyom, the immediate publicity scribe of the PDP, reiterated that the prevalent trend in the state where almost all previous administrations and the incumbent one have been urban-centric in terms of project allocation and execution, has only served to entrench and worsen physical, social and economic insecurity.

He observed that Governor Alia has the opportunity to make a departure from the past and score big with the people by switching his preoccupation from the urban centres to the rural areas.

He should refrain henceforth from such wasteful and needless projects as the underpass in Makurdi and Gboko which only gulped scarce public resources such as would have been judiciously utilized to build more rural roads.

“The governor should also take heed that due process, transparency and accountability are pre-requisites for all expenditure on projects being executed by his administration, and whereas he has in the past exhibited a disdain for such standards, he will do well to adhere to them going forward”.

Chief Iortyom expressed optimism that the Daudu – Gbajimba road will be completed on schedule, and many more such roads will be built by the present administration in the state.

