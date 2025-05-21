2027: Benue NASS APC Caucus Endorses Tinubu

Share

The Benue State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly on Wednesday endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The endorsement came amid ongoing political realignments, defections, and heightened political activities across the country ahead of the 2027 polls, making the Benue APC Caucus the first group in the 10th National Assembly to openly adopt Tinubu for re-election.

Addressing journalists at the National Assembly complex, Senator Titus Zam (Benue North West), who spoke on behalf of his colleague, Senator Emmanuel Udende (Benue North East), and the ten APC members representing Benue in the House of Representatives, said the endorsement was in recognition of President Tinubu’s “transformative leadership” and “unprecedented interventions” in Benue State.

His words:

“We, the undersigned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Assembly Caucus from Benue State—comprising two of the three Senators and ten out of eleven House of Representatives Members—formally and unequivocally endorse His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a second term in office.

“Our endorsement is rooted in a comprehensive assessment of President Tinubu’s leadership, his unwavering commitment to national development, and the tangible achievements recorded under his administration since May 29, 2023.”

Highlighting key federal interventions in the state, the lawmakers cited the construction of the 465-kilometre Calabar–Ebonyi–Benue–Nasarawa–Abuja Superhighway, the Makurdi–Aliade–Otukpo–Enugu Road (including a proposed flyover at Wurukum Roundabout), the ₦83.8 billion Buruku Bridge over the Katsina-Ala River, and the dualisation of the 9th Mile–Otukpo–Makurdi Road.

Other federal projects mentioned include the rehabilitation of the Oju–Cross River Road, which had long suffered neglect, and the approval of an Infectious Disease Control Centre in Vandeikya to tackle rising health threats in the region.

The Caucus also lauded Tinubu for establishing the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), which aims to address socio-economic challenges in the region, as well as increased federal support to institutions like the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO), and its teaching hospital, including expanded academic programs, improved funding, and state-of-the-art medical equipment.

The lawmakers further highlighted the Federal Government’s commitment to agricultural advancement through the establishment of the Federal College of Agricultural Technology in Opialu Ojapo, and social investment initiatives such as the construction of 250 affordable housing units under the Renewed Hope Housing Estate, and the approval of 1,000 housing units under the Pulaku Initiative.

In terms of fiscal support, they noted that Benue State had received ₦44 billion in federal allocations, including ₦5 billion in post-subsidy removal funds, ₦9 billion from the Infrastructure Fund, and ₦30 billion from the Subnational Intervention Fund.

“These interventions are a testament to the President’s commitment to inclusive development, fiscal reforms, and social empowerment,” Senator Zam said.

On security, the Caucus urged Governor Hyacinth Alia to deepen collaboration with the Federal Government to end the persistent insecurity in the state.

“While we commend President Tinubu for deploying more security resources and personnel to Benue, the fight against insecurity cannot be left to the federal government alone.

“We urge the state government to intensify intelligence gathering and community-based security initiatives such as neighborhood watch. Security is a shared responsibility,” they said.

The lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to supporting President Tinubu and federal security agencies to restore peace in Benue.

“As representatives of the people, we will continue to advocate for federal interventions, champion initiatives to rebuild affected communities, and explore compensation and support mechanisms for displaced farmers whose resilience is the backbone of our state’s economy,” they concluded.

