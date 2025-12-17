The Benue State Government has issued a matching order to political appointees contesting for elective positions in 2027 to resign their present appointments with immediate effect.

This was disclosed in a memo dated Dec 16, 2025, signed by the state Deputy Governor, Mr Sam Ode and issued to the media on Wednesday in Makurdi, the state capital.

The memo, sighted by New Telegraph, revealed that the decision was a reaction to the recent increase in political activities within the state.

The statement reads, “In light of the recent increase in political activities within the state, and having observed with keen interest the diverse aspirations for leadership roles aimed at promoting good governance and advancing the laudable achievements of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormen Alia’s administration.

“Political appointees interested in contesting for elective positions are kindly requested to indicate their interest and submit a formal resignation letter accordingly, the memo read in part.

The memo also urged the concerned persons to forward all letters or expressions of interest for the office of their choice to the office of the Deputy Governor of Benue not later than Thursday, Dec 18, 2025, for further consideration and processing.”