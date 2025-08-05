2027: Benue APC Dismisses Mark, Atiku Defections To ADC

The Benue State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Benjamin Omale yesterday dismissed David Mark and Atiku Abubakar’s defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Former Senate President Mark, from the state, is the ADC interim chairman, and he is working alongside former Vice President Atiku to stop President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027. However, Omale told reporters in Makurdi that their involvement in the new coalition will not affect the opposition APC in the state in the 2027 general election. Omale disclosed this during an interaction with journalists.

He described both Mark and Atiku as “selfish politicians” using the coalition to pursue their personal agenda. The chairman said: “Go to Otukpo and other parts of Idomaland, for instance, and find out for yourselves. “Is it the man, who as Senate President for eight years, could not influence rehabilitation of the roads to his hometown Otukpo where he presently resides?”