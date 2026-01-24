Contrary to many insinuations, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said he is not focused on the 2027 Abia State governorship race, stressing that his current priority is delivering effective governance and quality representation.

Speaking with journalists at his country home in Bende, Ben Kalu said discussions about future political ambitions were premature and should be guided by the will of his constituents and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the appropriate time.

According to him, the APC operates on the principle of party supremacy and collective decision-making, adding that individual ambitions must align with broader party interests.

“It is not yet time for a declaration. This is the time for governance. I am here engaging my people, understanding their concerns and finding solutions,” he said.

Kalu noted that his responsibilities extend beyond Bende Federal Constituency, pointing out that his position as Deputy Speaker places on him the duty of representing Abia State, the South-East region and Nigeria as a whole.

Addressing the speculations surrounding his earlier call for Governor Alex Otti to join the APC, Kalu said the move was motivated by the need to position Abia State within the mainstream of national politics for greater access to opportunities and development.

“I asked him to join because it would open more doors for Abia and the South East. It was never selfish. In fact, I was ready to support him if he had joined,” Kalu said.

He disclosed that he has since stopped making such overtures after realising the governor was not interested, while describing Otti as a personal friend.

Kalu dismissed claims that he was obstructing the governor’s possible entry into the APC, insisting that politics should not be driven by personal rivalries.

“If he comes today, he takes over, and we all support him. That is the culture of our party,” he said.

Highlighting his record in office, Kalu said his achievements in Bende Federal Constituency surpassed those of previous representatives.

He listed over 20 completed road projects with more than 15 currently ongoing, 32 completed school projects, over 20 schools under construction, as well as civic centres, ICT hubs, solar mini-grids and electricity initiatives.

He further revealed thatthe Bende community has now been connected to the national electricity grid through the Aloji power station, with plans underway to extend power supply to neighbouring communities.

Kalu also said he had facilitated several federal interventions to tackle erosion challenges in the constituency, noting that Bende is a vast local government area that could eventually be divided into three for better administrative efficiency.