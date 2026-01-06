2027: Bayelsa Gov, Senators, APC Stakeholders Endorse Tinubu

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, under the leadership of Governor Douye Diri, on Tuesday officially endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The endorsement was announced at a special APC stakeholders meeting convened by Governor Diri at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa. The motion was moved by the Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Dr. Konbowei Benson, and seconded by former Speaker of the House of Assembly and former Deputy Governor, Peremobowei Ebebi.

Key party stakeholders in attendance included Dr. Dennis Otiotio, Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee in the state; Senator representing Bayelsa East, Chief Benson Agadaga; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Sam Ogbuku; Managing Director of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare; and Hon. Godbless Diriware, ex-officio member (South South) of the APC National Working Committee.

It was the first expanded meeting convened by Governor Diri since joining and leading the APC in Bayelsa State in October 2025.

Governor Diri expressed delight that the Bayelsa APC, as one unified family, had resolved to work together to deliver President Tinubu for a second term. He urged members to embrace forgiveness and humility, rise above divisive politics, and prioritise peace, development, and progress in the state.

Diri also advised party members to temporarily shelve personal political ambitions for the next elections, stating:

“Here we are today in a very big family of the APC. Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the old members of the party for the reception accorded me and other Peoples Democratic Party members who crossed over. It was a welcome like no other. Political parties are vehicles for development. Let us truly be progressives. Whatever positions you want to contest for, whether governorship, House of Assembly, or National Assembly, please put it on hold for now. Power comes from God. Our primary goal today is to ensure that President Tinubu returns for a second term.”

Senator Heineken Lokpobiri expressed his joy at being part of the meeting and acknowledged that Bayelsa APC now had a united objective to deliver the party across all elective offices in 2027.

Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere; former APC governorship candidate, David Lyon; and Prince Ebitimi Amgbare lauded Governor Diri for his inclusive governance style, noting that it would help the party achieve its objectives.

APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dennis Otiotio, commended the governor for uniting the state party’s political leadership, which had been fragmented for over a decade. He also called on members to actively participate in the party’s electronic membership exercise to capture genuine voters.

A minute of silence was observed in honour of the late Senator John Brambaifa, former representative of Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the 5th National Assembly, who passed away on Saturday, January 3, 2026, in Abuja.