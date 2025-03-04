New Telegraph

March 4, 2025
2027: Bauchi Gov Demands Victory Plans From New N’East PDP Officials

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed yesterday asked the newly elected North East Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officials to work towards the party’s victory in the 2027 general election.

The PDP Governors Forum chairman said at the inauguration of the officials in Bauchi that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed and must be voted out of power in 2027.

Mohammed, represented by his deputy Auwal Jatau, said Nigeria has experienced an unprecedented decline in its standard of living. He said: “The APC, in its years of governance in this country, has failed to deliver on its promises.

“Rather than create jobs, the party is creating more hardship for the Nigerian people. “Rather than lift Nigerians out of poverty, their government has deepened the suffering of families, leaving them to struggle with the ravages of hunger and poverty.”

