2027: BAT Group Takes Enlightenment To Neglected Communities

The Convener of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Ideological Group, Hon. Bamidele Atoyebi, has unveiled a renewed outreach campaign designed to strengthen grassroots participation by promoting the BAT Home-Cell strategy across communities.

Speaking at an exclusive meeting in Abuja with former local government chairmen from different parts of the country, Atoyebi said the initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring that “no Nigerian goes to bed hungry,” as stated in his policy agenda.

Atoyebi explained that the home-cell structure is built on neighbourhood clusters where residents can freely express concerns, access vital information, and receive guidance on government programmes and social support systems. The model, he noted, is central to advancing President Tinubu’s broader ideological vision of inclusive governance.

He stressed that the campaign is not about political inducement, but about genuine enlightenment and sustained engagement with communities in need.

“Through this home-cell we can access who and who is feeding well, who among members of our support group have been neglected and not well taken care of, who are those still depending on stream and well water, who does not have electricity in their community, who does not have access to quality education, amongst other day-to-day basic needs,” Atoyebi said.

According to him, the home-cell approach would also make it easier to identify individuals who share the group’s ideals and are genuinely committed to nation-building, adding that the BAT Ideological Group “is not a gathering without purpose.”

“This is not a political platform for individuals who think only of themselves or their families. What we do here is carry people along to the barest minimum. Everyone deserves to be educated and carried along about the movement, not bought,” he added.

Atoyebi further noted that the initiative aims to restore trust between leaders and citizens, particularly in communities that have long felt neglected or exploited.

“We’re out to make necessary connections with people so that it can be easy to reach all those who have felt used and dumped,” he said.

Stakeholders present at the meeting expressed enthusiasm for the strategy and pledged to replicate the home-cell model in their respective areas.

They described it as a strategic tool for sustaining engagement, promoting accountability, and ensuring that the needed support reaches the grassroots where it matters most.