2027: Bala Mohammed Reacts As PDP Zone Ticket To South

Following the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has expressed satisfaction as the party zone its presidential ticket to the South.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, Governor Mohammed, who is the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, said he gave up his ambition to allow the PDP zone its presidential ticket to the South.

This is as he called on Nigerians to know that politics is not about personal interest, “it’s about self-actualisation within the framework of party decisions, manifesto, and national development.”

He said: “I’m very satisfied with the resolution because I’m part of it, from the arrangement, strategy, and delivery.

“It’s an all-inclusive decision for us to have our NEC in Ibadan, Oyo State and sustain the existing zoning formula in the party offices and to zone the presidential office to the South South so that we can have some sanity, understanding, and unity.

“Everything is predicated on sacrifice, not interest, and of course, we must always give allowance, respect each other, and power comes from God.

“So we are always available as governors, NWC, BoT to work towards making sure that PDP is a darling of Nigerians so that we can give everyone the political space or allowances to come and actualise their aspirations.”