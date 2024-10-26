2027: Bala Mohammed Opens On Presidential Bid 

Share

Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, has clarified his stance on the 2027 presidential election.

Governor Mohammed who spoke on Saturday revealed that he has not yet decided whether to run for the highest office come 2027.

He, however, emphasized that his current focus is on strengthening the PDP and fostering unity within the party.

Mohammed noted that his priority is to ensure the PDP is “Strong and cohesive,” capable of presenting a viable presidential candidate who can gain the trust of Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

“I haven’t told anyone I want to run for president now.

“In 2022/2023, I presented myself as a presidential aspirant but didn’t get the nomination.

“Perhaps that’s why some people still associate me with that ambition,” he explained.

The Bauchi governor acknowledged the mounting pressure from individuals and groups urging him to contest.

He added that if he ultimately chooses to run in 2027, “no one will stop me.”

He remarked that, for now, his main focus remains on governance and contributing to the PDP’s stability, downplaying his personal ambition.

Mohammed also stressed the importance of consensus and teamwork within the party.

“The presidency is about consensus. No one should think they’re bigger than others,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to collective leadership.

He hinted that, if he does decide to enter the presidential race, it would be with the backing of his people in Bauchi and support across Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: