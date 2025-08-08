The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, on Friday hosted the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in the Bauchi Government House.

This is as he urged Peter Obi to consider returning to the PDP, saying the expectations of Nigerians in the 2027 general election are very high.

Speaking to members of the obedient in an interactive session, Governor Bala said the opposition political parties must be united ahead of the 2027 general election.

On his part, Obi said he was in Bauchi to interact with youths in colleges of health and the Almajiris and based on the interactions he has with future leaders, he is satisfied with their potential.

READ ALSO

He, however, appreciated the governor for what he described as a wonderful work in the education sector of the state.

Bola Mohammed said, “We have to harmonise our interests in the interest of the people of Nigeria.

“The opposition must come together. This ADC, PDP and even the remaining political parties should come together.

“And we don’t even hate the present administration. We wish they would do better, but as I discussed with you, there’s no budget. There is no plan. Everything is about politics from day one.

“And we have to be cautious, not to disparage our people. We have to unite the opposition, our ego and our interests. So that we can present a common front to compete and to make sure that we go to the promised land.

“There is a lot of hunger and anger. And we don’t want to cause so many disparaging movements.So please come back. That’s where you belong. Don’t go anywhere that is in disarray,” he said.