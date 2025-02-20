2027: Bagudu, Idris Rally Support For Tinubu In Kebbi

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term. At a rally in Birni Kebbi, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu and Governor Nasir Idris said Tinubu deserved their support because of the N600 billion projects he had cited in the state.

The party also endorsed Idris for a second term in 2027. Bagudu said: “President Tinubu has shown that he is a visionary leader with enormous capacity to carry everyone along.

“He promised to be president for all, and he has practicalised that in all his dealings in the last one and a half years that he has been in office.”

The minister listed the projects to include the 1,000km Sokoto (Ilela – Badagry (Agbara) Superhighway (Section 1, Phase 1A) Kebbi section worth N428.3 bn; rehabilitation and construction of 30 km within the 127 km alignment of Biu-Kangiwa-Kamba-Gaya-Niger Republic Road (N39.6 bn); the construction of Malando Garin Baka Ngaski Wara Road CH.0+000 CH.79+586 (N86.3 bn); and Koko-BesseZaria-Kala Road (N13.7 bn).

The ex-governor said: “For us in Kebbi State, we are grateful for his impactful leadership that is consolidating inclusive economic growth and development across our land and the nation.”

Bagudu said the Tinubu government had done so much to make Nigeria better. While announcing N450 million to the 225 wards in the state to procure food items for the month of Ramadan, he urged people to support Idris. The governor said the people were solidly behind Tinubu because he had brought progress and development to the state.

