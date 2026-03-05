2027: Badaru Intensifies Consultations To Mobilize Support For Tinubu

The former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has intensified high-level political consultations aimed at strengthening unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State and across the North-West region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Since returning to Nigeria in early February 2026 from his end-of-year vacation abroad, Badaru Abubakar has renewed efforts to consolidate party cohesion, deepen grassroots mobilization, and build strategic momentum toward the 2027 elections.

His engagements are focused on securing the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda, according to Mati Ali, PA, Media and Publicity to the minister.

It’s regrettable that certain elected officials within the APC have allowed internal leadership disputes and personal interests to divert attention from core governance priorities and long-term strategic planning.

Such tendencies weaken preparations for upcoming elections and undermine the advancement of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In contrast, Abubakar has remained steadfast in uniting stakeholders, mobilizing support, and reaffirming his loyalty to President Tinubu’s administration.

This was demonstrated during the massive gathering that accompanied him to his hometown of Babura, where he received his validated APC membership registration card.

At the event, he reiterated his commitment to securing President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Recognizing that political success requires inclusive engagement, H.E. Badaru has extended his consultations beyond party boundaries.

He has hosted prominent political leaders from across the political spectrum at his residences in Abuja and Kano, including former PDP gubernatorial candidate Mustapha Sule Lamido, Senator Sabo Mohammed Nakudu, Senator Ubali Shitu, and Mallam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim.

He also visited the former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, at his Kano residence.

These engagements underscore his commitment to dialogue, mutual understanding, and strategic alignment aimed at advancing national development and consolidating support for President Tinubu ahead of 2027.

To set the record straight, Abubakar’s service extends beyond state boundaries.

As Regional Coordinating Chairman (North) of the 2023 APC Presidential Campaign Council, he provided strategic leadership that contributed to President Tinubu’s electoral victory.

It is further stated that under his leadership and mobilization efforts, in Jigawa State, President Tinubu secured 421,390 votes, representing approximately 45.8% of valid votes cast.

Across the seven North-West states, President Tinubu recorded approximately 2,652,235 votes, about 30% of his national vote total in the 2023 presidential election.

Abubakar remains resolute in promoting unity, strengthening democratic values, and mobilizing support to ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s continued success and Nigeria’s national development.