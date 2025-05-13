2027: Baba-Ahmed Criticizes Political Alliances, Warns Of Rising Public Discontent

Share

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a former aide to Vice President Kashim Shettima, has sharply criticized the motives behind recent political realignments and coalition movements, describing them as self-serving and disconnected from the needs of ordinary Nigerians.

In a candid Facebook post, Baba-Ahmed voiced deep frustration with what he called the cyclical nature of political maneuvering in the country. According to him, many of the alliances currently forming are comprised of the same actors who have contributed to Nigeria’s political stagnation.

“All the jumping around by these politicians is pointless,” he wrote. “After they finish gathering in one corner or trying to patch together remnants from what they’ve destroyed, they’ll realise they’re all the same.”

Baba-Ahmed argued that these political movements offer little in terms of genuine reform or national development, asserting that the core motivations behind them remain personal ambition and the pursuit of power.

“There is no plan to reclaim the rights of the people or secure a better future for the country,” he added.

He expressed particular concern for the plight of ordinary Nigerians, especially those in Northern Nigeria, noting that the general population is more concerned with day-to-day survival than political theatrics.

“The ordinary Nigerian is tired. Right now, what he needs is not to follow a politician, but to have security and food,” he stated.

Baba-Ahmed also highlighted a growing political awareness among the electorate, warning that continued neglect of the populace could have significant consequences at the ballot box during the 2027 general elections.

“No matter your money, food, or influence, it’s not you who will vote. The poor person you’ve turned your back on will vote. And he is fed up,” he warned.

Concluding his statement, he called for a fundamental shift in political priorities, urging leaders to pursue meaningful reform or risk being replaced by a rising tide of grassroots-driven change.

“The side that’s losing strength has serious work ahead. Either they pursue meaningful and effective change or the people will show them the way. The Northern poor, whom they’ve long underestimated, may take the lead in reclaiming their freedom,” Baba-Ahmed declared.

