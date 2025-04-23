2027: Baba-Ahmed, Buba Galadima Can’t Stop Tinubu, Says Kwankwaso

Share

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso yesterday told President Bola Tinubu’s ex-Special Adviser on Political Matters Hakeem Baba-Ahmed and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) bigwig Buba Galadima they are no longer major players in the North.

Baba-Ahmed and Galadima are against Tinubu’s re-election bid because of the deteriorating situation in the country. However, Kwankwaso in a statement insisted they lacked capacity to stop Tinubu from winning the 2027 presidential poll.

The Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA) Executive Director of Finance said: “Hakeem BabaAhmed recently accepted appointment in the government of Tinubu thinking it was business as usual, where political appointees had field days in office. “When he saw it was a different government, he realiased he wasn’t fit there; he ran away.

“Today Hakeem BabaAhmed cannot tell why he accepted the job and why he resigned. “Now he finds comfort in instigating people against the same government he once served. “He should come out clean and tell Northerners the truth about his actions.”

Kwankwaso claimed that Baba-Ahmed was among those who cheated the North by their long services in government but have nothing to show as their contributions to the region they today claim to be defending. He described Galadima as the worst northern politician.

Kwankwaso said: “All his years with General Buhari what did he contribute to the ex-president? “Instead, Buhari was able to win his elections when the likes of Galadima departed him.”

Share