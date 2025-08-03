2027: AUF Back Northern Candidate, Reject South’s 2nd Term Bid

The Arewa Unity Forum (AUF) has denounced the former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu’s comment that the South should be allowed to complete a second presidential term in 2027.

Describing the remark as a personal opinion that does not reflect the collective stance of the North, the group said Aliyu’s statement contradicts the constitutional rights of the North to freely participate in the political process and elect candidates of their choice, regardless of any informal political arrangements.

In a statement titled ‘Our North, Our Pride’, and issued by its Chairman, Ambassador Nasiru Umar Dutsinma, the group criticised what it called a misguided political narrative that misrepresents the interests and values of the North, warning that invoking regional unity to justify non-inclusive political deals is deceptive and dangerous.

The AUF also condemned what it described as the continued marginalisation of the North under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, citing the prolonged delay in completing key infrastructure like the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano dual carriageway.

It is alleged that a company linked to President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, was recently awarded a contract for a portion of the road, further fueling concerns over favouritism.

The group also criticised Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy, which it claimed has worsened poverty, unemployment and inflation in the region. It called on the President to prioritise reforms that directly alleviate suffering in northern communities.

On the 2027 general elections, the AUF stated its firm intention to back a northern presidential candidate, rejecting any pressure to support a southern continuation in the name of party consensus or rotational arrangements not grounded in the Constitution.

The Forum urged Northern elites to focus on the socio-economic development of the region rather than lobbying for the president’s re-election, warning that any support without concrete reforms will have a negative impact.

“The Arewa Unity Forum believes that the former governor’s support for zoning the presidency to the South in 2027 lacks constitutional basis and does not align with the legacy of the late Premier of the Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, who stood for equity, justice, and strong regional development.

“The North has been left behind in the last 12 years under the APC, yet some elites continue to champion political loyalty over the welfare of their people.

“We are no longer political illiterates. Northern Nigerians will defend their democratic rights and refuse to be manipulated by temporary arrangements that serve the interests of a few at the expense of the majority.”